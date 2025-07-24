Who Will Be The Next Awujale Of Ijebuland?

As the throne of Awujale becomes vacant, awaiting a worthy successor, there are alot of ongoing conversations about and so much attention directed at royal descendants of the next ruling house.

It is no longer news that the next ruling house is the Fusengbuwa royal family. There are eight clans under this family.

Dr Adekunle Olubola Hassan is the head (Olori-Ebi) of Fusengbuwa family. Dr Hassan is also the Otunba Obaruwa (Ba’mole) Akile Ijebu. He is a famous ophthalmic surgeon, founder and Medical Director of Eye Foundation Hospital Group, Chairman Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, first Nigerian to establish a private postgraduate training center in ophthalmology, first African to win ICO Mark Tso Golden Apple Award, a global recognition for excellence in eye health education.

Bolaji and Ladi Balogun are the sons of late Olori Omo Oba and Olori-Ebi of Fusengbuwa, Otunba Subomi Balogun. They are direct descendants of Oba Atunwase Adesinbo, one of the clans under Fusengbuwa.

Bolaji Balogun is an investment banker andMD/CEO of Chapel Hill Denham while Ladi Balogun is the Chief Executive Officer of FCMB Group. Had their father been alive, he might have thrown his weight behind one of them, but are they really interested?

There are other prominent sons from other clans under Fusengbuwa Royal House.

As the Ijebu people prepare for a significant part of their history, may wisdom guide the kingmakers to choose a king that reflects the true essence of their cherished heritage- one of grace, noble background and character, sound education and reputation.

The sacred drums are beating.

The crown awaits..

Who the cap fits, let him wear it.

Source : Naija Tittle Tattle