EFCC Confirms TikToker 'Skuddy' Died After Jumping From Four-Storey Building During Sting Operation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued an official statement clarifying the circumstances that led to the death of a resident, Mr. Endurance Udeke, popularly known on TikTok as “Skuddy”, during a sting operation at Periwinkle Estate, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Tuesday, November 4.

In a statement released on Saturday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency described the incident as “unfortunate” and expressed concern over what it called the “suicidal action” of the deceased.

“The Commission feels obliged to clear the air on circumstances leading to the passing of citizen Endurance Udeke, a resident of apartment W6a, Periwinkle Estate, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos,” Oyewale said.

According to the EFCC, operatives were in the estate to conduct a sting operation targeting suspected internet fraudsters. The agency said the operation was “smooth sailing” across several apartments, leading to the arrest of four suspects, before Udeke and another resident allegedly attempted to evade arrest.

“However, Udeke and one other resident of apartment W6a got wind of the operation and tried to escape arrest by jumping down from the four-storey building,” the statement read.

The Commission confirmed that Udeke did not survive the fall, despite efforts to save his life, while the second resident survived after being treated in a hospital.

“Udeke did not survive the suicidal efforts, in spite of medical interventions made to rescue him. The other resident, however, survived after being stabilised and treated at the hospital,” Oyewale added.

He noted that the EFCC immediately contacted the deceased’s family, explaining the details of the incident and efforts made to save his life.

“As a responsible law enforcement agency, the Commission contacted Udeke’s family with details of circumstances leading to his death. Efforts and medical interventions made to ensure his survival before his eventual passing were appreciated by the family,” Oyewale stated.

Oyewale further emphasized that there was no direct contact between EFCC operatives and the deceased before he jumped.

“The Commission is shocked at the suicidal action of the deceased. There was no contact between officers of the Commission and the deceased before the unfortunate incident,” he said.

The EFCC has since reported the matter to the Nigeria Police, which has begun investigations into the case.