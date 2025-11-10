Nigerian Navy Rescues 10 Crew Members From Sinking Vessel At Sea

The Nigerian Navy has once again proven its swift response capability and dedication to saving lives at sea. On Friday, 7 November 2025, personnel of Forward Operating Base IBAKA rescued ten crew members from a distressed vessel, MV SEMA III, which was enroute Calabar from Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. Acting on a distress call received around 2000 hours, a naval gunboat equipped with a submersible pump was immediately deployed. On arrival, the team discovered the vessel taking in water and promptly evacuated all occupants comprising one Cameroonian, one Equatorial Guinean and eight Nigerians, who were later received, debriefed, and catered for at FOB IBAKA until Saturday 8 November 2025. The Master of MV SEMA III expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Nigerian Navy for its the timely intervention and exceptional professionalism.





The successful rescue operation underscores the Nigerian Navy’s renewed efforts under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal), to ensure maritime safety, protection of critical national assets, and promotion of lawful economic activities within Nigeria’s maritime domain.



