NCC To Host Digital Economy Awareness And Sensitization Fora

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to host the inaugural edition of the Digital Awareness and Sensitization Fora as a platform to strengthen policy and innovation for a digital future.

The fora are to facilitate a conducive environment to build Infrastructure for Innovation and Inclusion and to lay a solid foundation for bridging gaps between policy and infrastructure for national development.

The maiden edition, with the theme: "Leaving No One Behind: Digital Assets, Equity, and Empowerment” which is scheduled to take place on November 13, 2025, will bring together industry experts, policymakers, and community stakeholders to brainstorm practical solutions for bridging the digital divide.

Sessions at the inaugural forum are expected to focus on designing inclusive digital policies, promoting accessible infrastructure deployment, developing adaptive digital literacy programmes and advocating for affordability and accessibility in digital services.

Africa has the world’s youngest population, with 60% of its people under the age of 25. With Nigeria’s great contribution to that figure, the NCC recognizes this for the asset that it is and is dedicated to leverage the untapped potential of this demography while including the rest of the populace.

In addition to its commitment to ensuring the safety of over 140 million Internet users, this sensitization is designed to highlight the importance of inclusive participation in Nigeria’s digital economy and bring together key stakeholder from regulatory bodies, academia, private sector and development partners to deliberate on how digital access and innovation can be harnessed to empower underserved communities, drive equity and promote national development.

The Digital Awareness and Sensitization Fora is a collaborative effort of the industry and stakeholders including the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), National Orientation Agency (NOA), and the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS). Others are the Association of Telecommunications Operators on Nigeria (ATCON) FintechNGR, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Terra Industries, Association of Nigerian Inventors (ANI), Secondary Education Board (SEB), Nigerian University Commission (NUC), Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONWAD) Imose Technologies and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The event will feature panel discussions, exhibitions by innovators, fintech organizations and students, creating the environment to showcase innovations that reflect the creativity and potential of Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

The event will be livestreamed via a dedicated portal at scf.ncc.gov.ng ensuring nationwide access and participation