Second Lam Adesina Annual Lecture Series Holds In Ibadan On Tuesday

All arrangements have been concluded for the second edition of the Lam Adesina Annual Lecture Series (LAALS) to hold in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The lecture series is being organised in honour of late, former governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Lamidi Onaolapo Adesina who was in power in the state between 1999 and 2003 but died at 73 on November 11, 2012.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman in charge of the event, Barrister (Chief) Iyiola Oladokun who was Lam Adesina’s running mate and Deputy, the event will hold inside the exquisite Hall of Grace, Jogor Center, No 1 Harvester Drive, Liberty Stadium Road, Ibadan.

Chief Oladokun also added, “all the sub-committees in charge of different aspects of the second edition of the lecture series have concluded their assignments.

Oladokun continued, “the high point of this year’s event is the special lecture themed ‘Sustaining A Legacy of Effective Leadership in Nigeria: The Imperative for Citizens’ Education’ and it will be delivered by His Excellency, former governor of Ogun State, *Senator Ibikunle Amosun* ”.

The respected politician also added, “all our guests are expected to arrive early because we are expecting President Bola Tinubu and his entourage to be at the event. Many royal fathers and prominent politicians are also going to grace the event to honour our Great Lam.”

When contacted, one of the children of late Alhaji Lam Adesina, Honourable Dapo Lam-Adesina said he was appreciative of all those who have one way or the other been contributing to the hosting of the lectures series.

The former House of Representatives member expressed optimism that LAALS 2025 will also record resounding success.

The event is expected to kick off by 10am.