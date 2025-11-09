VoiceFest 2025 To Hold In Lagos

VOICEFEST 2025 IS HERE!

In Partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Get ready, Lagos! The Association of Voice Over Artistes (AVOA) Nigeria proudly announces VOICEFEST 2025 — the biggest celebration of voice artistry in the country!

From November 25th to 28th, 2025, Venue: Ojez @ the National Stadium Lagos will come alive as young and vibrant voices from across Nigeria gather to learn, perform, and showcase their amazing talents in broadcasting, voice acting for animation, elocution, narration, and much more!

This year, we’re excited to partner with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, as we work together to promote creativity, empower young talents, and build the future of Nigeria’s voice industry.

VOICEFEST 2025 will feature masterclasses, workshops, live showcases, exhibitions, and interactive sessions with some of the biggest names in the business — a one-of-a-kind opportunity to grow, connect, and shine!

Registration is now open and ends on November 20th, 2025!

Don’t miss out — secure your spot and be part of something truly unforgettable.

Signed:

Sabur Garuba

Director of Public Communications AVOA Nigeria