Islamic Affairs Council Rejects Claims Of Christian Genocide In Nigeria

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has rejected claims of a Christian Genocide in Nigeria, describing them as false, politically motivated, and dangerous. At a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, Secretary-General Prof. Is-haq Oloyede said the narrative promoted by some Western media and political figures aims to destabilise the country.





Oloyede stressed that the violence in Nigeria is driven by poverty, criminality, and climate-related migration, rather than religious persecution. He stated, “There is no Christian terrorism. There is no Muslim terrorism. There is no religious intolerance in Nigeria. The tragedy we face stems from poverty, climate change, poor governance, and armed crim+nals exploiting divisions, while parts of the world use the situation for geopolitical gain.”





His remarks come after US President Donald Trump condemned alleged mass killings of Christians in Nigeria and warned of possible military action if the government fails to act. Oloyede accused certain separatist groups, foreign lobbyists, and US politicians of manipulating insecurity in Nigeria to push fabricated statistics and doctored videos, seeking punitive measures against the country.





The NSCIA urged both the Nigerian government and the international community to dismiss the “false and destabilising” claims. Oloyede called on President Trump to provide intelligence and logistical support instead of engaging in smear campaigns. He emphasized unity among Nigerians, stating, “There is no Muslim terrorism or Christian terrorism in Nigeria—only criminals exploiting our divisions.”