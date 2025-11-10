I Will Consult Widely Before Reacting To Anambra Poll ..APC Candidate Ukachukwu

Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra, says he will consult his party and supporters before reacting to the outcome of the poll.

Ukachukwu made this known while reacting to the election results on Sunday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incumbent governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, was re-elected, scoring 422,664 votes against Ukachukwu’s 99,445 votes.

“We are still collecting information regarding Saturday’s governorship election from our supporters and party members across the state.

“We will also consult with the APC at every level. When we are done with all these, we will make our next move known to the public,” he said.

He denied vote-buying by the APC during the election, as alleged by the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.

The APC governorship candidate also said that the election results indicated that the APC was on the ground in the state, contrary to the rumour making the rounds that the party had no presence.

He commended journalists for contributing to the peaceful conduct of the election by balancing their reportage before, during, and after the poll.



