Nationwide Strike: Doctors Give FG Till Saturday

The planned strike by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) scheduled for today (Thursday) will not hold.

The NMA had on July 2 issued an ultimatum in protest against a circular from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) on revised allowances for medical and dental officers in the federal public service, which the doctors kicked against for violating prior agreements.

The association issued a 21-day ultimatum, ending yesterday (Wednesday), July 23, to the federal government to withdraw the circular and meet its other demands to avert industrial action in the health sector.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the federal government held further high-level meetings with representatives of the NMA in Abuja in a bid to forestall industrial action.

The meetings included the NMA alongside the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; the Ministry of Labour and Employment; the Ministry of Budget and National Planning; the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation; the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation; and the NSIWC.

In a chat after yesterday’s meeting, the NMA President, Prof Bala Audu, said between today and Saturday, there will be no strike.

He added that there would be another round of meetings today.

According to him, if the current pace of resolution continues, it is most unlikely that there will be a strike.

“So far so good, we are doing very well. Both sides are happy with each other. The deliberations continue tomorrow. From now up to Saturday, there won’t be a strike. Anything can happen after Saturday, but most likely, better services after Saturday,” he said.







