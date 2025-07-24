NCCSLA South-West Zonal Director Pays Courtesy Visit To Ogun State Police Command

On July 23, 2025, the National Center for the Control of Small and Light Arms (NCCSLA), under the leadership of the South-West Zonal Director, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha (Rtd), paid a courtesy visit to the Ogun State Police Command.


The primary objective of the visit was to formally introduce the roles and core responsibilities of the NCCSLA to key security stakeholders, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, which remains the lead agency for internal security in the country.


During his presentation, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha emphasized the dangers posed by the proliferation of illicit arms in the hands of unauthorized individuals. He highlighted the urgent need to control and curb the circulation of such weapons, stating that the NCCSLA’s mission in the South-West is to begin a coordinated mop-up of illegally held arms and ammunition.


He further explained that the Centre is strategically positioned across all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, with operational offices in Maiduguri, Kaduna, Enugu, Calabar, Minna, and Ogun State, to ensure nationwide coverage and effectiveness.


In his final address to the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, CP Alamutu Abiodun noted that the policies and strategies adopted by the NCCSLA are rooted in an Executive Order issued by the President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The directive aims to decisively tackle the uncontrolled importation and distribution of small and light arms across Nigeria.


The visit marks a crucial step in strengthening inter-agency collaboration towards achieving a safer and more secure Nigeria.

