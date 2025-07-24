Emulate Jakande's Professionalism..Gov Eno Tasks Editors

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has urged Nigerian Editors to emulate late Alhaji Lateef Jakande by acting as force for nation building and national development





Governor Eno gave the charge in a goodwill message delivered at the 3rd Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture hosted by the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Ikeja, Lagos.





Represented by Mr. Michael Effiong James, SSA( Lagos Liaison), the Governor described Nigerian Editors as critical stakeholders who not only shape public discourse but help to define the direction of national progress, while commending the Guild for honouring Alhaji Lateef Jakande and sustaining the important annual lecture series.





Governor Eno noted that the theme of this year’s lecture, “The Challenge of Nation - Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society” was deeply significant, especially coming at a time when the nation must reaffirm its unity, embrace diversity, and foster people - oriented governance.





According to him " The late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, in whose honour this gathering is convened, embodied these ideals. His legacy as a visionary journalist and people-focused administrator continues to challenge us all to prioritize service, truth, and equity in our national life.





"In Akwa Ibom State, we are deliberately pursuing a path of sustainable development and inclusive growth under our ARISE Agenda, our socio-economic blueprint focused on Agricultural revolution, Rural development, Infrastructure maintenance and advancement, Security, and Educational Advancement.





"Our approach is people-centric, , and responsive to the needs of all segments of society, including youths, women, and vulnerable populations.





Governor Eno continued "We strongly believe that genuine nation building must begin with impactful governance at the subnational level, touching lives, building trust, and creating opportunities that unify rather than divide"





He further stated that Jakande, a former Governor of Lagos, exemplified the power of journalism as a force for nation building.





Governor Eno used the opportunity to reveal to all present that Akwa Ibom State is Nigeria’s best-kept secret which is now widely acknowledged as the nation’s preferred destination for business and leisure, where one can experience first-hand, a quiet revolution taking place across its communities.





Governor Eno assured that his government would continue to collaborate with the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and indeed the larger Nigerian media space.





In his remarks, President of the Guild, Mr Eze Anaba said Alhaji Jakande was an astute administrator who contributed significantly to the growth of Nigerian Journalism.





The lecture was attended by the Jakande Family led by his widow, Alhaja Abimbola Sikirat Jakande. former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinat Ojikutu, leading lights of Nigerian media such as Mr Emma Agu, Mr Lade Bonuola, Mr. Emeka Izeze, Mr Bayo Onanuga, Chief Femi Adesina, Mrs Funke Egbemode, Steve Ayorinde, Dotun Oladipo, Ayodele Aminu, Mojeed Jamiu, Azu Arinze, Habib Aruna, as well as representatives of the Governors of Lagos, Ogun and Bauchi States."