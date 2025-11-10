On Three Occasions I Had To Carry Unconscious Regina To Nizamiye Hospital Unconscious Drug Overdose...Ned Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko as stated that his wife, actress Regina Daniels, must undergo rehabilitation to address drug abuse and ensure her well-being.

Nwoko made this declaration in an interview with NAN on Sunday, emphasizing the necessity of professional intervention for the 25-year-old actress.

He explained that the move is aimed at ensuring Daniels is in the right mental and physical state to care for their two children effectively.

The senator said his decision was informed by a series of toxicology reports that showed “high levels of harmful substances” in Daniels’ system.

He described the findings as alarming and insisted that immediate action was needed to prevent further health deterioration.

Nwoko highlighted that the situation has persisted for several months, prompting him to seek medical and professional support for his wife.

Nwoko observed that Daniels’ personality had undergone noticeable changes in recent months.

Once known for her calm demeanor, the actress reportedly began displaying violent and destructive behavior.

The senator linked these behavioral changes directly to her drug use, explaining that they had affected both her health and family life.

He said that these developments made it increasingly difficult for Daniels to function normally in her personal and professional life.

The lawmaker recounted multiple incidents that underscored the seriousness of the situation.

He said that on three occasions, he had to carry Daniels to Nizamiye Hospital after she became unconscious from drug overdoses.

According to him, the hospital visits confirmed the severity of her condition and reinforced the need for professional rehabilitation.

Nwoko further explained that he had been living with these challenges for eight months, during which he closely monitored his wife’s condition and attempted to provide support.

He noted that despite these efforts, Daniels’ health and behavior continued to deteriorate, necessitating more structured intervention.

The senator stressed that the decision to seek rehabilitation was not taken lightly but was driven by concern for her safety and the stability of their family.

He also highlighted the importance of timely medical and psychological care in drug-related cases.

Nwoko emphasized that addressing substance abuse promptly can prevent long-term health complications and improve overall well-being.

He expressed hope that Daniels would respond positively to rehabilitation and regain her previous stability and composure.

Nwoko concluded by reaffirming his commitment to his wife’s recovery and the welfare of their children.

He urged that necessary measures be taken to ensure Daniels receives appropriate care, underscoring the urgency of professional treatment to restore her health and support her role as a mother.

He said: “I have lived with this problem for eight months, and on three occasions, I had to carry her to Nizamiye Hospital unconscious from a drug overdose — you can go verify it.”