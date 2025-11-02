2Face Only Man That Successfully Skipped Divorce And Entered Another Marriage... Bovi

During a recent event in Lagos, Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma emphasized the importance of personal happiness over societal expectations in marriage. The comedian, known for his witty take on everyday life and relationships, stated:

“Some people like to announce their divorce and some don’t. All that matters is your happiness.”

Bovi went on to highlight examples from the Nigerian entertainment industry, noting that several celebrities have prioritized their happiness over staying in marital relationships. He said:

“Uche jumped out of marriage and nobody knew, 2face is the only man who left one marriage into the next marriage and successfully skipped divorce process.”

He further concluded that personal happiness should be a priority not only for women but for men as well, stressing that choosing what brings fulfillment and peace is more important than public perception.