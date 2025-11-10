Protesters Disrupt Opening Of Edo Museum Dedicated To West African Art

The highly anticipated opening of the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) was thrown into chaos after protesters invaded the premises, forcing the evacuation of international guests and the cancellation of all preview events.

The multi-million dollar state-of-the-art cultural hub in Edo was conceived partly as a future home for the renowned Benin bronzes — priceless artefacts looted by British soldiers in the 19th century.

However, a bitter dispute over who should control the soon-to-be-returned treasures appeared to be at the heart of the protest.

What was planned as an exclusive preview for investors, artists, and international dignitaries quickly devolved into turmoil.

A group of protesters breached the heavily secured grounds on Sunday, chanting war songs and demanding that the institution be named the “Benin Royal Museum” instead.





Videos from the scene showed the group insulting foreign journalists, diplomats, and tourists, ordering them to leave the premises.





In a statement released after the incident, MOWAA confirmed that all guests were safely escorted to secure locations.

The museum also announced the immediate cancellation of a follow-up preview event scheduled for Monday and the grand opening planned for Tuesday.

The museum positioned itself as an independent actor caught in a crossfire of local politics.

MOWAA also expressed regret to the affected guests, while stating that it is working with local authorities to address the situation.

The federal ministry of art, culture, tourism and the creative economy, in a statement, expressed “deep concern” over the growing crisis at MOWAA, adding that it is closely monitoring the volatile situation at the Benin City institution.

The ministry described the incident as a “national issue,” emphasising that cultural institutions like MOWAA are vital “custodians of Nigeria’s history, identity and collective memory”.