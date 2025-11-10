APC Deputy Governor Candidate Uche Ekwunife Congratulates Charles Soludo On Victory

A MESSAGE OF CONGRATULATIONS TO PROF. CHUKWUMA SOLUDO AND GRATITUDE TO MY ESTEEMED SUPPORTERS

My dear Brothers, Sisters, Friends, Supporters, and Ndi Anambra,

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every one of you who stood with us on this remarkable journey. Your unwavering support, voices, strength, time, and prayers have been the cornerstone of our campaign. I deeply appreciate our campaign team and all my supporters for standing firm and believing in our vision to serve Anambra with compassion, courage, and competence.





Though the election outcome may not have been what we desired, I am profoundly proud of the effort that Prince Dr. Nicholas Ukachukwu and I did put into this race. I am humbled by the outpouring of love and support we received that has written a victory of faith, unity, and hope, a victory that no ballot can erase.





To the young people who walked the streets, the mothers who prayed through the nights, and every individual who carried our dream in their hearts, I am deeply moved by your sacrifices. You have shown that politics can indeed be about people and purpose.





As we move forward, I urge everyone to support every effort directed towards the peace, progress and unity of our beloved Anambra State. The interest of our state must always come first.





I extend my warm congratulations to His Excellency, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR, on his victory and re-election for a second term. I sincerely wish him success in leading Anambra to greater heights.





When Anambra succeeds, we all succeed. I therefore encourage all stakeholders to join hands to build a stronger, more prosperous state.





May God bless each of you abundantly for your faith, courage, and love.





May He reward every sacrifice and strengthen your hearts for the days ahead.





God bless Anambra State,





God bless Nigeria,





With profound gratitude and enduring hope,





Signed:

Senator Uche Ekwunife (Iyom), Ph.D., CON, Anambra APC Deputy Governorship Candidate