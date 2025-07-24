Why PDP Should Zone 2027 Presidential Ticket To South....Jerry Gana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should zone its presidential ticket to the South in 2027 in the spirit of equity, fairplay and justice, one of the founding fathers of the party Prof. Jerry Gana said yesterday.





He also said that for the opposition party to grow, emphasis should be on youth inclusion.





Gana, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), spoke on why the party should return to the vision of the founding fathers during the Consultative Conference held at the Nigeria Airforce Conference Center in Abuja.





Party elders were locked in sober reflection on the fate and future of the platform at a pre-National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting where the impact of the recent defections from the party was critically assessed.





The defections are ongoing with seven federal lawmakers defecting to the All Progressives Congress APC during plenary yesterday.





Gana and other party leaders – Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed and former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu – said despite the mounting challenges, there is hope for PDP.





Dissecting the various problems facing the party, they said the party should focus on discipline, reconciliation and generational renewal.





Also, a chieftain, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, said PDP would rise again to rebuild the country.





PDP can’t ignore zoning, says ex-minister





Urging the party to restore the zoning principle, Gana said: “In tune with this patriotic wisdom of the founding fathers, we urge all our leaders to support the strategy of bringing out our presidential candidate for 2027 from the Southern states.





“Such a strategy will not only ensure victory at the polls, but promote justice, fairness and equity.”





The former minister also advised the party to choose a credible party leadership in a transparent election at the proposed national convention.





He added: ”We must also develop a new focus on empowering the next generation. We reaffirm our commitment to youth inclusion and generational equity, which is very crucial; the PDP must deliberately open the space for younger Nigerians; brilliant, energetic and innovative minds should be allowed to participate actively as leaders within our party structures and as candidates at all levels in the 2027 general elections.





“Their ideas, energy and digital fluency are essential for building the Nigeria we all deserve and our 2027 electoral strategy must elevate young leaders with fresh ideas and proven commitment; we should deliberately mainstream youth and women into our party’s core leadership structure, ensuring that their voices are heard and their contributions are highly valued.”





Damagum: defection can’t affect platform





Damagum said the defections cannot affect the PDP, recalling that it survived similar threats in the past.





He said: “This gathering is more than symbolic, it is a reaffirmation that the People’s Democratic Party is alive, resolute, and focused on reclaiming its rightful place at the centre of Nigeria’s political life. We will not fail. We will rise to the challenge. And yes, the centre will hold again.”





He paid tribute to the founding fathers, including the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Solomon Lar, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi, and General Yakubu Danjuma, recalling that the party was “born out of necessity to dismantle authoritarianism and restore democratic governance.”





Damagum said: “Much of the injury the PDP has suffered has been self-inflicted. From the Obasanjo era to this moment, we have too often jettisoned ideology in favour of personal ambition. This has cost us dearly.





“If we return to our core, and rise above personal interest, there remains a bright and redemptive future for the PDP, and for Nigeria.”

Saraki who was among those who left PDP, to form the APC in 2014, urged the party to brace for the future.

He said: “For many who had already buried this party before now, your presence here speaks volumes—that nobody is going to bury this party.”





Aliyu: No more nomadic politicians





Aliyu warned against the party’s habitual tolerance of “nomadic politicians” whose defections and returns have destabilised the PDP.





He said: “You don’t invite nomadic politicians back to your place; these were people with a history of nomadism.”





The former governor called for strict adherence to party discipline and meritocracy, saying: “Our constitution is specific, when you leave the party; you join the queue. The party is not just to win elections.





“The party is also to ensure the culture of selling real, principled politics. Even if we don’t win elections, but we are one united, principled party, we will be recognised.”





At the meeting were BoT Secretary Senator Ahmed Makarfi, National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Youth Leader, Muhammed Sulieman, his Deputy, Comrade OTimothy Osadolor, National Woman Leader, Amina Bryhm, National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature, National Vice Chairman (South East), Ali Odefa and National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba





The meeting was also attended by former Governor of Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo. former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, former Minister of Special Duties, Taminu Turaki.





Others include Chief Bode Goerge, Labaran Maku, Senator Yakubu Lado, Director General PDP Governors Forum, Emmanuel Agbo, former PDP National Chairman, Abubakar Baraje and former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Maryam Ciroma.





PDP will rise again, says Hashim





Olawepo-Hashim, who addressed the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held at the party secretariat in Abuja, said the party would rise again.





He said: “From the beginning, the PDP was built as a national platform. Since 1998, there has been a sizable PDP presence in virtually every polling unit across the country,” Hashim stated.





“This legacy remains alive, and it is that national spread that makes PDP the only credible alternative to the APC.”





Olawepo-Hashim dismissed fears about the party’s dwindling influence, stressing that its grassroots base is intact, despite the defection of elected officials due to pressure and blackmail.





He said: “Don’t be discouraged by those who have left. The real strength of any party is not in a few powerful individuals, but in its people and the people are still with the PDP.”





Olawepo-Hashim, a former deputy national publicity secretary, lauded Damagun for his steady leadership during turbulent times.





He said: “The wisdom and calm with which Amb. Damagun has held the reins of this party is commendable. He has kept the house standing when others wanted to tear it apart.”





He urged the party to present a credible and visionary candidate in 2027 who will prioritize national security, economic revival, and social justice.

