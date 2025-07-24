North Central May Produce Ganduje’s Sucessor At Today's APC NEC Meeting

North Central geopolitical zone, which has been agitating for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), may have its wish today, it was learnt last night.

In the APC zoning arrangement, Northcentral was allotted the chairmanship seat, which was occupied by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who led the party to the 2023 presidential election victory.

But following his resignation in August 2023, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje from the Northwest took over.

With his exit on June 27 on health grounds, the Northcentral resumed the agitation.

It was learnt that picking a new chairman from the zone might have been agreed upon at the various meetings held by the party’s organs between Tuesday and last night.

A minister is believed to be on top of the shortlist.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda was widely touted for the position, but it could not be confirmed.

Prof. Yilwatda was the APC governorship candidate in Plateau State during the 2023 election.

An engineer and academic, he was the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Benue State between July 2017 and December 2021.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, after a meeting of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Aso Villa, said: “We came as a group to formally commiserate with the President over the passing of the former President Muhammadu Buhari and also to discuss the upcoming National Executive Committee (NWC) meeting of our party tomorrow (today).”

Giving further insight, Uzodimma explained: “The party only advertised the NEC meeting.

“We did not advertise or send out letters for the caucus meeting, and from all indications, tomorrow’s (today’s) meeting will be a very brief one that will centre on the appointment of National Chairman.

“The NEC may delegate its powers to NWC on the issues of ratification of the schedule for congresses and standing committees, as well as an update on the party’s e-registration process across the 36 states.”

In effect, Uzodimma confirmed that the caucus meeting, which usually precedes the NEC meeting, would not be held last night.

He added that the meeting with the President offered an avenue for a “convivial discussion” on how to reposition the party and deepen its grassroots support.

The governor said: “We also shared some ideas with Mr. President on how best to strengthen our party at the grassroots, at the local government, at the state level, up to the national level.”

Asked whether the NEC meeting would produce a consensus on the appointment of a new chairman, Uzodinma was non-committal, saying that the outcome would become clear after the meeting.

“It is a NEC meeting; we cannot say what the outcome will be. When you come there tomorrow (today), you will see it.”

National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said in a statement that the NEC meeting had been shifted from the Secretariat to the Aso Villa for 10 am.

Last night, APC governors, state chairmen and NWC members held a series of meetings ahead of today’s NEC meeting.

Led by PGF Chairman Uzodimma, they included 22 governors and the deputy governors of Katsina and Akwa Ibom states.

Among them were the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRasak AbdulRahman (Kwara), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Umar Bago (Niger).

Nation