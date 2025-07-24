French Media Giant Canal Acquires MultiChoice Group In $3bn Deal

 French Media Giant Canal Has Acquired MultiChoice Group In A $3bn Deal

This move gives Canal+ full control over popular African pay-TV platforms DStv and GOtv, as well as Showmax and SuperSport.

South Africa’s Competition Tribunal approved the takeover with conditions, including commitments to local content investment, no job cuts for 3 years, and the creation of a new South African-owned company, LicenceCo, to manage broadcasting licenses.

The deal signals a new era in African entertainment merging Canal+‘s French-speaking reach with MultiChoice’s dominance across English-speaking Africa

