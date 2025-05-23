Top 10 Schengen Countries With Highest Visa Rejection Rates

In case you were wondering what Schengen country means, they are a group of European countries that have abolished internal borders, allowing people to move freely between these countries without passport checks. This has made inter-country travel between Schengen nations smooth and time-saving.





With the recent japa trend, Vanguard highlights the increase in difficulty in securing a Schengen visa. Here are the top 10 Schengen countries with the highest visa rejection rates.





Malta

Malta turned away nearly 4 in 10 people who applied for a Schengen visa last year, making it the toughest country in the zone to get approved. Out of over 45,000 applications, nearly 17,000 were denied. While it may be one of the smaller nations in the region, Malta’s strict approach stood out, especially when compared to larger countries processing far more requests.





Estonia

Estonia, despite handling a modest number of 12,125 Schengen visa applications, denied 3,291 of them. This places Estonia among the most selective countries in the zone. With a rejection rate of over 27%, Estonia recorded the second-highest visa refusal rate in the Schengen Area, following only Malta. For many hopeful travellers, particularly from Africa and Asia, Estonia’s tough approval criteria continue to pose a significant hurdle.





Belgium

As of 2024, 255,564 visa applications were processed by Belgium, and over 61,000 were rejected. In order to increase your chances of visa approval, all documents have to be up-to-date and verifiable.





Slovenia

Slovenia, though one of the smaller Schengen states, rejected 4,417 out of 18,171 visa applications. Its nearly 24% refusal rate highlights a cautious approach to visa approvals, placing it among the stricter countries in the region.





Sweden

Sweden turned down almost one in four visa applications last year, denying 44,576 out of 188,623 requests. While it remains a favourite destination for travellers, Sweden’s strict evaluation process makes it compulsory for applicants to come fully prepared with complete and convincing documentation to secure a visa.





Denmark

Denmark denied more than 31,000 visa applications out of 132,158. Most common reasons for rejection include insufficient proof of financial means and unclear invitation letters. It is of utmost importance for applicants to double-check their documents before submission.





Croatia

As one of the newest members of the Schengen Area, Croatia processed 42,165 applications and refused 8,003 of them. While still establishing itself, the country enforces visa rules just as rigorously as longer-standing Schengen states.





Poland

Despite a rise in total applications, Poland rejected over 19,000 submissions last year. The main reasons often include incomplete or inaccurate paperwork, highlighting the need for applicants to pay close attention to detail.

France

France remains a top destination with over 3 million visa applications in 2023. However, nearly half a million were refused, reflecting the country’s strict demands for thorough documentation and full compliance with visa requirements.





Czech Republic

The Czech Republic turned down 23,735 out of 150,629 visa requests. Denials often spanned from incomplete or unorganised travel documents. To up your chances, you need to be well prepared.



