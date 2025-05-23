The Moral Questions About Nigeria's Porn Industry By Chukwudi Iwuchukwu

Nigeria has a booming unregulated porn industry.

An industry that has created a niche and jobs for the models and the players of the industry

For all that booming industry which exploded in the past 8 years, this man, Tobilola Jolaoso, known as Kingtblakhoc, was the pioneer who made it possible.

He was the first patron and porn star who made it possible for Nigerians to pay to watch his porn.

He started creating content on Snapchat before moving to his own website and then a popular adult website.

He made many see the opportunities in selling and shooting sex videos.

In a country where discussing sex is considered a taboo, talk more of having it in public, which is considered a sacrilege and abomination.

He broke the stigma around sex by making it common and appealing.

And he flourished and made a fortune for choosing to dare.

He claimed that he was making as high as 25 million every month from shooting and distributing his homemade sex videos at that time.

He was living large in Lekki, driving fast cars that he owns, shooting his porn at 5-star hotels in Lagos, like Eko Hotel, Oriental Hotel and Intercontinental Hotel, where he spends weeks and not days.

And he was paying his models very well.

His girls were earning as high as 300k as of 2016 acting porn with him.

300k in 2016 was a lot of money because the dollar at that time was less than 250 to $1 or so.

This is akin to him paying his models 2 million today for shooting sex content with them.

Not many people today will say no to that kind of offer.

Aside from recruiting the most gorgeous women and paying them unbelievable life-changing money,

He made many porn stars popular by platforming them.

Maami Igbagbo was in the news just last week for giving her life to Christ after decades of acting in porn and being a porn star.

Why many missed it, including VDM, while discussing her recent conversion to Christianity, was that it was Kingtblakhoc who made her immensely popular and who brought her to the limelight after she acted in porn with him.

The same with Juliet Simon and many popular Nigerian female porn stars.

Man was that influential and legendary with his craft.

Until one day, he went to shoot porn at Osun Sacred Grove.

Osun-Osogbo is a sacred grove along the banks of the Osun River just outside the city of Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria. The Osun-Osogbo Grove is several centuries old and is among the last of the sacred forests that once adjoined the edges of most Yoruba cities before extensive urbanisation.

For my audience who are not Yoruba, imagine going to shoot porn in a sacred deity shrine in the east, like Ogwugwu Akpu Okija or Idemili shrine.

Apparently his success and the money he was controlling at that time entered his head, and so he chose to dare the gods to a fight by having sex with his girls in their shrine in the name of content.

And the response from the gods was swift and immediate.

He had a mental breakdown and lost a lot of weight in the process.

A lot of people thought he contracted the deadly HIV disease.

He did not.

The gods were fighting him.

He lost everything.

The money

His girls abandoned him.

And the adult website that used to host his porn videos took all of them down.

Today, he is broke, living in his village in Osun State, and he is busy now on Twitter, selling his old sex videos for 5k, which nobody is buying.

His customers have moved on.

When I read in the news that the new whiz kids in the porn industry are making generational wealth, from the content creators on Instagram who make over 140 million every month to Ada of London, who just bought an apartment for herself in Lekki from the income she made selling her nudes online , and then to one Sophia, who makes 22 million every month selling her sex videos on adult websites.

My mind goes to him.

This could have been him, making and enjoying all that money.

He was a disruptor and an innovative pioneer who walked so that these current practitioners in the porn industry can fly, but he is wasting away in his village, begging for 5k on Twitter so he can eat after the industry that he pioneered has matured and has printed many millionaires.

More reason young people should stay away from immoral, unethical business, whether Yahoo or sex work online.

It may be promising in the beginning, but you will end up the way legendary King Tblakhoc did.

No two ways about that.

Chukwudi Iwuchukwu