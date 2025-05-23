Four Nigerian Stowaways Rescued Inside Foreign Ship

Four Nigerian stowaways were rescued on the Atlantic Ocean after being thrown overboard by the crew of a foreign vessel.

The young men, seeking to escape Nigeria’s economic challenges, had boarded the ship in secret with hopes of reaching foreign shores.

The crew of the vessel, upon discovering the stowaways, allegedly responded with violence, casting the men into the open sea.

The situation could have ended in tragedy were it not for the swift intervention of a maritime logistics company owned by a France-based Ekiti-born business mogul, Mr Harrison Niyi Alonge.

The public relations officer of the firm, Olawale Ezekiel, made this known in a statement to journalists on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

“The crew, led by a captain, detected suspicious movement in the waters and quickly raised the alarm. Acting on their report, Alonge ordered an immediate emergency operation, which led to the rescue of the four victims,” the statement read.

“All four victims were found alive but clearly traumatised. They are now in stable condition and receiving proper care. Their survival is nothing short of a miracle.”

“They were clinging to debris, weak and barely able to call for help. We acted quickly. Another few minutes, and they might not have made it."

The rescued individuals, James John, Favour Efe, Kingsley Williams, and Kingsley Mathew, have since been handed over to the Nigerian Navy at the Navy Base Atlas Cove, Takwa Bay, for further care and debriefing.

"This incident underscores a growing migration crisis in Nigeria, where economic instability, unemployment, and insecurity have driven many young people to attempt perilous journeys in search of a better life. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), hundreds of Nigerians undertake risky maritime routes annually, often resorting to illegal and life-threatening methods.

“As investigations into the incident continue, the spotlight remains firmly on both the plight of Nigeria’s youth and the urgent need for comprehensive migration and economic reform.”