GEJ Vice Sambo, Dumps PDP For APC

Former Nigerian Vice President Namadi Sambo has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sambo, who served under President Goodluck Jonathan from 2010 to 2015, quietly finalised his move to the APC through the Kaduna State chapter. The defection was confirmed on Wednesday by APC member Imran Muhammad via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

While the former VP has yet to issue a public statement, political observers say the move could send ripples through Kaduna’s power blocs and raise questions about realignments ahead of 2027.
