Kenya Airways Pays NCAA Fine Over Passenger Rights Violations

Kenya Airways has paid the sanction fine imposed on it by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over consumer protection-related infractions, including the case involving passenger Gloria Omisore.

The development was disclosed on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, by the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, in a statement posted on his X handle.

Achimugu explained that the fine followed a series of meetings between the NCAA, officials of Kenya Airways, the Kenyan High Commission in Nigeria, and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

He stressed that NCAA sanctions are not punitive but corrective, aimed at helping airlines improve their flight operations, safety standards, and passenger handling protocols.

“Kenya Airways has a long-standing relationship with Nigeria, and we look forward to improvements in their operations within the country. This was a case-specific penalty, and it does not diminish the positive aspects of the airline’s services,” he stated.

While commending the airline for complying with the sanction, Achimugu noted that the payment of fines does not conclude the matter, as the timeframe for resolving the underlying cases had already elapsed.

“The NCAA will follow through and assures both passengers and airlines of its commitment to protecting their rights and responsibilities,” he added.

Kenya Airways, one of Africa’s leading carriers, continues to operate in Nigeria despite the recent infractions.











