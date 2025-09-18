Amaewhule Led Rivers State House of Assembly Orders Fubara To Present Names Of Commissioners , New Budget

The Rivers State House of Assembly has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to immediately forward the list of Commissioner-nominees to it for screening and confirmation.

Also, the House, during its first plenary after the six-month emergency rule, asked the Governor to immediately begin the process of putting together an Appropriation Law for the remaining part of the year.

RESOLUTION OF THE RIVERS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY AT ITS FIRST LEGISLATIVE SITTING





1. Commend the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for restoring democratic institutions in the state;





2. Declare that the House would continue to abide by all the terms of the peace parley and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the interest of peace and good governance of Rivers State:





3. Call on the Executive Governor of Rivers State -Sir Siminialayi Fubara, GSSRS to forward the list of his nominees for appointment as commissioners into the State Executive Council in line with Constitution and terms of the peace parley;





4. Call on the Governor to commence the process of coming up with an appropriation law for the remaining part or the year to address current realities.





5. Ascertain what transpired in the last six months with regards to award of contracts and expenditures from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State.





6. Immediately outline the legislative agenda for the remaining part of the third session of the 10th Assembly to reflect current realities.



