EFCC Arraigns Ndubisi Ugonna For Alleged $500,000 Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Ndubisi Kenechukwu Ugonna before Justice E. Okpe of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gudu, Abuja for fraud.

Ugonna was arraigned on a one-count charge, bordering on advance fee fraud and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of $500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars).

The charge against him reads: “That you Ndubisi Kenechukwu Ugonna sometime in 2020 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud did obtain the total sum of Five Hundred Thousand Dollars (500,000.00 USD) from one Kofoworola Olagunju under the false pretence that you had capacity to invest in global security on his behalf and that the investment business was genuine which pretence you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) off the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

He pleaded “not guilty,” following which prosecution counsel Joshua Saidi asked the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in a correctional centre, while the defence counsel reminded the court of the defendant’s bail application and urged the court to remand him in the custody of the EFCC.

The judge thereafter, adjourned the matter till September 25, 2025 for the hearing on the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre.