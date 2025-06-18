Pastor Adefarasin Honors Police Invitation, Granted Bail

The Lagos State Police Command has provided an update on the ongoing investigation involving the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, over a viral video of him pointing a gun-like item at a passerby in Lagos

Pastor Adefarasin on Tuesday voluntarily reported himself to the Lagos State Police Command.

The state police spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the cleric showed up at the Police Headquarters in Ikeja, where he is currently undergoing interrogation by detectives.

In a follow-up statement released on 𝕏, the police clarified that the object resembling a gun that Adefarasin was seen holding in a viral video is not a lethal weapon or firearm, but a stun gun, which is classified as prohibited anti-riot equipment.

Hundeyin added that the cleric has been granted administrative bail while the investigation continues.

The statement reads, “Pastor Paul Adefarasin, who turned himself in today at the Lagos State Police Command over a viral video where he was seen holding a gun-like object against another road user, was interrogated and he volunteered cautionary statement to the police investigators.

“What was recovered from him, the gun-like object seen in the viral video, is not a lethal weapon or firearm but a stun gun which is a prohibited anti-riot equipment.





“The pastor has been granted bail while investigations continue into the case.”