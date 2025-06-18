Why Are Building New INEC HQ..Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday described the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the backbone of Nigeria’s democracy.

He also gave reasons the Federal Government is building a befitting secretariat for the electoral agency.

The President spoke during the groundbreaking of a new office for INEC in Abuja.

Addressing dignitaries at the ceremony, Tinubu emphasised that democracy in the country is not a finished product but a continuous journey that requires collective commitment and vigilance.

He consequently called on all Nigerians to actively support efforts to strengthen national institutions, safeguard democratic freedom and protect the nation’s future.

“To all Nigerians, I say this democracy is not a destination but a journey. Together let us strengthen our institutions, safeguard our freedom and protect the future,” Tinubu advised.





The President described the ground-breaking of the new headquarters of the electoral umpire which, was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House of Representatives Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, as more than a symbolic event.

He said the structure represents Nigeria’s dedication to credible elections and institutional independence.

“Today’s ceremony is not merely about bricks and mortar, it is about the strength of our democracy, the independence of our institutions, and the future of our electoral integrity,” Tinubu stated.

He praised INEC for its central role in advancing Nigeria’s democratic journey, describing it as “the backbone of Nigeria’s democratic process.”

According to the President, a structure that reflects the dignity and responsibility of INEC is necessary for enhancing public confidence in the electoral system.





“Its (INEC) role in conducting free, fair and credible elections is central to the trust our people place in their government, and in our democratic process. It is only right that such a pivotal institution is housed in a structure that reflects the dignity, responsibility and national significance of that institution,” Tinubu said.





The new INEC headquarters, he said, would serve not just as an office complex, but a hub for electoral planning, training, innovation and transparency.





“Our democracy is still evolving, and as it is growing, so too must the institution that supports and protects it. We are committed to ensuring that INEC is fully equipped, not only in infrastructure, but in law, policy and resources to carry out its constitutional mandate with courage, fairness and excellence”, Tinubu noted.





He commended Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike for spearheading the initiative, which, according to him, further demonstrates the administration’s resolve to protect and enhance Nigeria’s democratic institutions.





“By initiating this project, the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has taken another important step toward the protection of our democracy in this country. I salute your (Wike) vision, courage and commitment to the progress and development of our country”, the President said.





He also extended appreciation to the leadership and staff members of INEC for their commitment to institutional growth and electoral credibility.





“Let me once again commend the leadership and the staff of INEC for their dedication to face the challenge that is necessary and the courage to lay a stronger foundation for our democracy,” Tinubu said.





Related News

Alleged contempt: Court orders service of charge, others on INEC chairman

When fake patriots peddle conspiracy theories against INEC

NRM accuses INEC of imposing candidate in Anambra governorship election

The President reminded the contractors and stakeholders about the significance of the project. He urged them to prioritise quality and integrity.





“To the contractors, supervisors and stakeholders involved in this project, let quality, speed, integrity, and transparency guide your work. You are not just building an edifice, you are building trust in our nation,” he declared.





FCT Minister Wike assured the President that his ministry would ensure the speedy completion of the project in its role as the supervisor.





He clarified that the project was awarded by the Federal Executive Council in March 2025 and not by the FCT.





Wike said: “Mr. President, let me, on behalf of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, most sincerely thank you again for allowing us to flag off this very important project.





‘’I want to assure you(President) that this structure will be given all the time it is required to see that during your first tenure, this project is completed.





‘’You can be assured that we’ll do that, and with the kind of support you’ve given to us, we’ll make sure that the contractor delivers.





‘’I don’t know where he (contractor) comes from, but by the time he finishes, he’ll be back, because I’ve made sure that he stays under the sun, under the rain, and justifies the money that we are paying.”





INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu said for a long time, the commission has been grappling with inadequate office accommodation.





‘’Our present national headquarters, which was inaugurated in 1997 is severely congested,’’ he said.





Yakubu explained that the old building was originally planned to cater for eight commission members (a chairman and seven full-time national commissioners), 10 departments/directorates and 500 staff members.





He said: ‘’Today, there are 13 full-time commission members (a chairman and 12 national commissioners), 22 departments/directorates and 1,048 staff members. ‘’Consequently, every facility is overstretched from offices to meeting rooms for the commission’s 15 standing committees and other activities, including regular engagements with stakeholders.’’





He explained that the new building plan has provision for a museum to serve as a repository for the physical and digital history of elections and electoral activities in Nigeria.’’





Yakubu added: “The main building opposite the present site shall remain the national headquarters of the commission. When completed, the new building will complement the main building.





‘’For me, this is a special occasion. After almost 10 years of persistent effort, the construction of the INEC Annex is finally a reality.





“At this point, all that remains for me, on behalf of the commissioners and staff members of the commission, is to thank Your Excellency, Mr. President, for making it happen and for your presence.’’





Yakubu also appreciated Wike ‘’for his diligent pursuit of the project as well as the leadership of the Joint Committee on Electoral Matters in the National Assembly, leaders of political parties and all stakeholders for their support.