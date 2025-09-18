Brutality :Lagos NURTW Condemns Member's Action

The Lagos State chapter of National Union Of Road Transport Workers have disassociated themselves from the action of one of its member which led to the death one man

His Statement

Clarification on Recent Incident Involving An NURTW Member

It has come to my attention that a member of the NURTW, who is also my loyalist, has been arrested in connection with a tragic incident resulting in the death of an individual. While I once trusted his loyalty, I was deeply bitter and disappointed that he could engage in such acts. I want to make it clear that all his actions are his own and do not represent the NURTW in any way. Anyone who believes otherwise is welcome to bring forward their evidence or submit it to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for proper investigation.





I urge law enforcement officers to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure justice is served. Once the legal process is complete, he will also face the union’s internal disciplinary procedures. As I have always stated, the NURTW does not condone violence or any unlawful acts.





Let this serve as a lesson to all our members: no matter their closeness or loyalty, I will not support any form of maltreatment or unlawful conduct. I have always vowed to be a loyal party man and will never act against the party or government.





I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the affected individual and encourage them to reach out to the Lagos State NURTW so we can provide any support within our capacity. I also pray for strength and comfort for them during this difficult time.





To the online bloggers and social media users, I truly support and appreciate the important work you do in keeping the public informed. However, tagging me in posts linking me to this incident is misleading and unfair, and I respectfully ask that you refrain from doing so.





The Lagos State NURTW remains committed to the welfare of its members, the rule of law, and the safety of all citizens.





Signed:

Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle (Sego)

Chairman, NURTW Lagos State.