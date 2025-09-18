Two Ekiti Uni Students Die In Fatal Accident

A fatal collision took place on Moshood Road in Ikere Ekiti last night, resulting in two fatalities, while other individuals involved in the incident are currently hospitalized.

The vehicle involved, a GLK Benz, was reportedly been occupied by students of Bamidele Olumilua University, Ikere Ekiti.

The accident, caused by excessive speed, led to significant damage to the car, which subsequently collided with a building.

According to reports, Two young men seated in the rear of the vehicle died instantly, while the two front-seat passengers are now in a coma at the hospital.

It is reported that the four individuals were returning from a party when the accident occurred.

The impact of the crash was so severe that one of the deceased suffered fatal head injuries, contributing to the two student deaths with the remaining two victims in critical condition at the hospital.

Bystanders and residents expressed shock upon witnessing the scene, describing it as one of the most tragic incidents in the area.

This event underscores the importance of reducing speeding and adhering to safety measures, especially as the festive season approaches.