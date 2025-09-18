Army Court Martial Sentences Soldier To Death









In a landmark judgment that underscores the Nigerian Army’s zero tolerance for indiscipline and criminality, a General Court Martial sitting at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos, Plateau State, has sentenced Private Lukman Musa to death by hanging for the gruesome murder of a tricycle rider, Mr. Abdulrahman Isa, in Azare, Bauchi State.

The judgment, delivered on Thursday, September 18, 2025, was presided over by Brigadier General Liafis Bello, President of the 3 Division Nigerian Army General Court Martial. Musa was found guilty on two counts: culpable homicide and unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Musa conspired with an accomplice, identified as Mr. Oba, to lure Isa into his home under the pretense of helping him move personal belongings.





The court heard that Musa struck Isa on the head with a wooden object, rendering him unconscious, before strangling him to death. In a bid to conceal the crime, Musa and his accomplice stuffed the victim’s body into a sack and dumped it between Shira and Yala villages in Bauchi State. Isa’s tricycle was later sold, further exposing the premeditated nature of the act.

Military prosecutors also revealed that during the investigation, Musa was found in possession of 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition without lawful authority.

In delivering the verdict, Brig. Gen. Bello described Musa’s actions as “barbaric, heartless, and a gross violation of military ethics and values.”

“You mercilessly metamorphosed from a defender of citizens to a killer. Your action is an embarrassment and disgrace to the Nigerian Army,” Bello declared.

For culpable homicide, which violates Section 220 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 221, Musa was sentenced to death by hanging.

On the second charge of unlawful possession of ammunition, contrary to Section 8(1) of the Firearms Act, he received two years’ imprisonment.

Additionally, Musa was dismissed from the Nigerian Army with ignominy, stripping him of all ranks and privileges.

Speaking after the judgment, Major Aminu Mairuwa, Acting Deputy Director of Legal Services, 3 Division, said the ruling demonstrates the Army’s unwavering commitment to discipline, accountability, and the rule of law.

“This judgment signifies the Nigerian Army’s resolve to ensure that no personnel operates outside the law or laid-down standard operating procedures,” Mairuwa stated.

The case was convened under the authority of Major General Folunsho Oyinlola, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace.

For the family of the late Abdulrahman Isa, the verdict brought long-awaited justice. Anas Isa, the victim’s elder brother, expressed gratitude to the court and the Nigerian Army.

“We are very happy with what the court has done. We never believed justice would be served this way, but today we are grateful,” he said, holding back tears

The conviction and sentencing of Private Musa highlight the Nigerian Army’s ongoing efforts to uphold discipline and rid its ranks of bad elements. Analysts say the judgment serves as a warning to errant personnel who misuse their positions to perpetrate crimes against the citizens they swore to protect.

Brig. Gen. Bello emphasized that the military’s mandate is to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians, stressing that any breach of this sacred duty will be met with the harshest punishment under the law.

Private Musa’s trial began in early August 2025 after his arrest following a joint investigation by the military police and local authorities.

The case attracted widespread attention due to the shocking brutality of the crime and its potential to undermine public trust in the military.

The court martial was conducted in strict compliance with the Armed Forces Act and Nigeria’s criminal justice system, ensuring due process at every stage.

The sentencing of Private Musa to death by hanging sends a strong signal that the Nigerian Army will neither shield nor spare any officer or soldier found guilty of serious crimes.

As the nation continues to grapple with security challenges, this judgment stands as a stark reminder that justice and discipline remain at the heart of military service.