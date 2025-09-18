Fire Service Commiserate With FIRS , UBA Over Lagos Fire Incident

FEDERAL FIRE SERVICE COMMISERATE WITH FIRS & UBA GROUP; ORDERS FULL INVESTIGATION ; ANNOUNCES TASK FORCE ON BUILDING FIRE SAFETY COMPLIANCE.

Controller General, Samuel Adeyemi FCNA, ACTI Olumode, has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the fire outbreak of 16 September 2025 at Afriland Tower, Broad Street, Lagos Island, which houses United Bank for Africa PLC (UBA) and other offices.

The Controller General, on behalf of the Service, commiserates with the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacc Adelabu Adedeji, the entire Management and Staff of FIRS, the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Tony Elumelu, the entire Management and Staff of UBA Group, as well as the families of all those who lost their lives in this tragedy, praying for the repose of the departed and comfort for their loved ones.

Following initial reports indicating that the fire originated from the inverter room of the building, the CGF has directed the immediate deployment of a Federal Fire Service investigation team to establish the direct and remote causes of the incident, including the state of safety systems, maintenance practices and compliance with fire safety regulations. The findings of the investigation will be made public and all recommendations will be implemented without delay.

In a decisive move to prevent a recurrence, the Controller General announced that the Service will roll out a nationwide Task Force on Fire Safety Compliance to audit public and private buildings, enforce safety standards, sanction non-compliance, train facility managers and staff, and strengthen collaboration with regulatory agencies.

The Controller General noted recent public commentary on the incident and welcomed the call for stricter enforcement of fire safety regulations, stating that it is not enough to install fire safety equipment but essential to maintain it, ensure functionality and train staff.

He reaffirmed that under his leadership the Federal Fire Service will move beyond reactive firefighting to proactive prevention, audits, sanctions and public accountability.

The Federal Fire Service urges all facility owners, managers, corporate bodies, banks and public agencies to immediately review their fire safety readiness, ensure inverter and generator rooms are secure, exit pathways unblocked, fire alarms functional and staff trained. Members of the public are advised to observe safety protocols, report non-compliance and cooperate with fire service inspections.

Controller General, Samuel Adeyemi Olumode also used the medium to commend the Honorable Minister of Interior Hon (Dr) Olubummi Tunji- Ojo for his support towards facilitating the enactment of the Federal Fire and Rescue Act which will bring in a new regime and culture of fire prevention and accountability across. Nigeria.

Signed,

DCF P.O. Abraham, LLB, BL, ANIPR

National PRO / Head, Corporate Services

Federal Fire Service, National Headquarters

18/09/2025