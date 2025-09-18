Breaking : Six United Capital Staff Die In Lagos Inferno Incident

Six employees of United Capital Plc, a financial and investment services firm have been confirmed dead following the fire outbreak at Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

United Capital Plc occupies the 3rd and 4th floors of the building.

The company made this disclosure in a press statement posted on its social media handle

The Federal Inland Revenue Service had earlier on also issued a statement announcing the death of four of its management team in the inferno

Full Statement

“It is with profound grief that the Management and Staff of United Capital Plc announce the passing of six of our dear colleagues, following the tragic fire at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

“Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family. Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void. We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as provide all the support we can to them during this most difficult time.

“We are making preparations for an appropriate memorial service to honour their lives and mark their passing with dignity and solemnity. We thank the emergency services and all those who responded for their valiant assistance at the time of the incident.

“In this moment of untold grief, we stand together in solidarity, drawing strength from one another as we navigate this period. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,”