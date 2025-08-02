I Never Said The World Will End On August 2nd...Controversial Prophet

Renowned and controversial self-proclaimed Messiah, Prophet Dr. David Owuor, has spoken out to dismiss growing speculation that he prophesied the end of the world on 2nd August.

This comes after a viral clip and social media posts misquoted the prophet, claiming he had announced the apocalypse would occur on that date — a claim that stirred anxiety among some of his followers and curiosity across East Africa.

In a calm but firm statement during a recent church address, Prophet Owuor clarified:

“I didn’t say the world is ending on 2nd August. I said a day like 2nd August will end at midnight, and 3rd August will start at midnight. That is how days work — it was not a prophecy.”

He accused critics and online users of twisting his words for clout and confusion, urging believers to remain spiritually grounded and not be swayed by misinformation.

“Let us be vigilant in understanding. The Lord speaks clearly, and those who misquote the message are leading people into unnecessary panic,” he added.

The statement has sparked mixed reactions, with supporters praising the clarification and skeptics questioning the initial ambiguity of the message.