South Africa Temporarily Withdraws From G20 Over Donald Trump’s Harrassment

South Africa says it will temporarily withdraw from G20 activities after the US the current rotating president confirmed that Pretoria would not be invited. 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio repeated accusations that the South African government discriminates against the white Afrikaner minority. 

In response, the government announced that South Africa will sit out the 2026 G20 meetings and return when the presidency passes to Britain the following year.

 South Africa is a founding member of the G20, which brings together the world’s major economies.

