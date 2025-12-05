You Cannot Appear To Defend Him In Court , Because You're Not A Lawyer...Judge Tells Nnamdi Kanu's Brother

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, rejected Prince Emmanuel Kanu’s appearance for his brother, Nnamdi Kanu, on the ground that he is not a lawyer.

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who was recently convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, filed a fresh motion before the Court, stating why he should be at Sokoto prison.

The motion was presented before the trial court by Emmanuel Kanu.

The applicant said in view of the impossibility of his appearance before the court or chambers to personally move the motion, the judge should proceed and hear it in his absence.

Kanu maintained that it would be in the interest of justice for him to be transferred to a facility near Abuja to enable him to effectively prosecute his appeal.

‘You’re not a lawyer’

However, when the matter was called, trial Justice Omotosho declined to grant audience to Kanu’s brother, Emmanuel.

Emmanuel had announced his appearance on behalf of the IPOB leader.

Justice Omotosho told Kanu’s brother that he could not move such application since he is not a lawyer.

“This ex parte motion cannot be moved on the convict’s behalf because you are not a legal practitioner,” the trial judge insisted.

He implored the applicant to engage a legal practitioner or approach the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria for legal representation since the law allows it.

“When I said representation, it is not his (Kanu’s) father, brother, sister or relations I meant. I mean his counsel.

“I am not going to the merit of this application now in the interest of justice.

“But you cannot represent a human being when you are not a lawyer; you can only represent a corporate body.

“Therefore, you cannot move the application because you are not a solicitor or advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“For you to be qualified as a lawyer, it will take you another six years or thereabout. So get a counsel to move the application,” the judge added.

Taking the hint of the court, Emmanuel requested for a hearing date.

Consequently, Justice James Omotosho adjourned the motion till December 8.



