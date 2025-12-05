NAHCON Arrest ex-staff For Stealing 25kg Seized Drug At Airport

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, NAHCO Aviance, has clarified how it discovered, arrested and handed over its former junior staff, Mr Sunday Adakole, to law enforcement authorities after he stole a 25-kilogramme drum of ephedrine hydrochloride from the company’s warehouse at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The explanation follows the jailing of Adakole by a Federal High Court, Lagos, on charges of stealing and trafficking in 25 kilogrammes of the prohibited substance said to be similar to cocaine and heroin.

A statement by NAHCO’s Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Tayo Ajakaye, stated that its security operatives arrested Adakole on July 28, 2025, on allegations of theft of one drum of ephedrine hydrochloride legally imported by a pharmaceutical company, and kept in the company’s warehouse pending customs clearance and release to the importer.

The statement said Adakole was handed over to the police, NAHCO Police Division, Airport Police Command, on July 28, 2025.

Ajakaye said the shipment, among others, was imported into the country by the reputable pharmaceutical company and stored in the company’s special facility labelled dangerous goods section.

He stated: “It was while the process for clearance by Customs and formal release of the shipment to the importer was ongoing that Adakole stole the item.

“The company simply arrested him and handed him over to law enforcement authorities who did their job by investigating and prosecuting him. He was convicted on December 2, 2025.

“The company has received commendation from the investigating and prosecuting authority for escalating this matter and for being a faithful partner with enforcement agencies all the time.”

Quoting the General Manager, External Relations, NAHCO PLC, Mr Ahmed Gulmah, the statement said: “It should be made abundantly clear that NAHCO first treated this matter as a theft incident in its warehouse, which was why Adakole was handed over to the Police. Upon establishing that the item was drug-related, NAHCO did the right thing by reporting the matter to NDLEA.”



