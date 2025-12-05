Rivers Assembly Speaker, 16 Other Members Defect To APC

17 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, including the Speaker Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection, announced during plenary on Friday, marked a major political realignment in the state’s legislature and could significantly alter the balance of power between the camps loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Speaker Amaewhule declared that the lawmakers had unanimously resolved to join the APC, citing what he described as a “clear and irreconcilable division” within the PDP as the basis for their decision.

“We can no longer remain in a party that has been deeply divided and no longer represents the ideals we stood for,” Amaewhule said.

“In line with Section 109 (1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, we have chosen to align with the All Progressives Congress, which offers a united and progressive platform.

The defection brought to fruition weeks of speculation following the widening rift between factions in the state’s political establishment.

It also consolidated the position of lawmakers loyal to Wike, who have been at loggerheads with Governor Fubara since late 2023.

With this development, the APC is expected to gain a significant foothold in the Rivers Assembly, which had previously been dominated by the PDP.