I Have Arrested Lady That Snapped My Picture At Gyn..Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has revealed that she arrested the woman behind the viral gym video that sparked a wave of online mockery and body-shaming earlier this year.

The actress, who appeared on a now-trending episode of the Honest Brunch Podcast shared on the host platform’s Instagram handle, spoke extensively about the incident and how she traced the woman responsible for secretly filming her during a workout session.

In the clip, Blessing expressed anger over the violation of her privacy, explaining that she had requested information from the gym but was ignored.

“iFitness hid her information from me… I found her. I got her arrested, of course,” she said, adding that she was determined to hold the woman accountable.

Before addressing the arrest, the actress defended her natural body and criticised those who body-shamed her after the unflattering video surfaced.

“You get BBL, you dey snap me wey get natural body. Are you stupid, sis?” she said on the podcast, dismissing comparisons between surgically enhanced bodies and natural figures.

Blessing also stressed that her choice of clothing and appearance at the gym had nothing to do with public validation.

“This is who I have been. I wear the clothes that make me feel comfortable. I’m not trying to hide from nobody,” she stated, adding that she would not pretend to look perfect while exercising.

Recall the actress became a subject of intense online conversation after a gym photo and video, captured without her consent, circulated widely on social media.

The footage showed her looking tired and without makeup, triggering commentary about her appearance versus her curated Instagram images.

Blessing had earlier responded on Instagram, stressing that she visits the gym for fitness purposes, not aesthetics.

She wrote that her focus was to “stay fit and healthy, not for a fashion show,” adding that appearing exhausted after a workout was normal.

She also noted that she could have pursued legal action earlier against the person who posted the gym footage but initially chose to leave the matter “in the hands of God.”

The actress has since leaned into body positivity, launching an online challenge encouraging women with big stomachs to embrace their natural bodies.



