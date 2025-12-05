Defamation : Akpabio Sues Natasha Akpoti For N200bn

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Post

Today being the 5th day of December, 2025, I’m in receipt of the newly instituted 200 billion naira suit against me by Senator Godswill Akpabio claiming defamation on sexual harassment.

Now, I am glad that Sen. Akpabio has brought this up because the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges failed to grant me audience in this issue relying on the fact that Godswill Akpabio’s wife had instituted a defamatory case against me. Therefore they couldn’t attend to a matter already in court.





Albeit, I couldn’t proceed to court because by senate rules, I must still present my case before the Ethics committee (same committee that recommended my illegal suspension).

Alas, I now have a chance to prove how I was sexually harassed and how my refusal to give into his demands unleashed series of unprovoked and unprecedented attacks on my person.

See you in court Godswill Akpabio. 🙂





Senator Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan

Kogi Central 🇳🇬



