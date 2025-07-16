Breaking :Atiku Abubakar Resigns From PDP

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has formally resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), marking a significant development in Nigeria’s political landscape.





In a letter dated July 14, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of PDP, Jada 1 Ward, Jada Local Government Area, Adamawa State, Atiku conveyed his decision to part ways with the party with immediate effect.





Atiku, who served as Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007 and contested the presidency twice under the PDP, expressed gratitude for the opportunities he enjoyed in the party. However, he noted that the current trajectory of the PDP diverges from its founding principles, making it difficult for him to remain.





“It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognizing the irreconcilable differences that have emerged,” the letter read in part.





Atiku also described his resignation as “heartbreaking,” acknowledging his role as one of the founding fathers of the party.





He wished the party and its leadership success in their future endeavours.