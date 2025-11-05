Senate Confirms NCC’s Board

Following a successful screening by its Committee on Communications, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Idris Ibikunle Olorunnimbe (representing South West) as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Adopting the Committee’s report during its plenary session, the Senate also confirmed Maryam Bayi (North East), Senator Ramoni Olalekan Mustafa (South West), and Ikechukwu Ugwuegede (South East) as Commissioners of the NCC. Board.

Other members of the Board confirmed by the Senate are Princess Oforitsenere Emiko (South South) and Christopher Sandy Okorie (South South).

The Chairman and Commissioners join the Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Aminu Maida (North West), Executive Commissioner - Technical Services, Engineer Abraham Oshadami (North Central) and Executive Commissioner – Stakeholder Management, Rimini H. Makama (North Central), who had been previously confirmed, on the Board.