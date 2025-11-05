I'll Do Everything Possible To Arrest Sowore..Lagos CP As Sowore Sues For N500m

Moshood Jimoh, commissioner of police in Lagos, says he has the constitutional powers to declare Omoyele Sowore, publisher and human rights activist, wanted.

He also promised to deploy all legal tools in his arsenal to arrest the former presidential candidate.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, Jimoh restated that nobody has the powers to obstruct vehicular movement on the Third Mainland Bridge and elsewhere in the city, during a protest.

SOWORE APPROACHED COURT TO CHALLENGE LAGOS COMMISSIONER OF POLICE OVER ILLEGAL “WANTED” DECLARATION, INSISTS ITS AN ARBITRARY ACT!

Omoyele Sowore has today approached the Federal High Court to challenge the arbitrary and unlawful proclamation by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, declaring him “wanted” without any lawful court order, without any prior notice of any criminal allegation, and without even the courtesy of a formal police invitation.





Bit by bit, we as citizens must begin to question and confront the routine misuse of power that we have, for too long, been conditioned to accept as normal. The Commissioner of Police, a creation of law and the Constitution, turned his back on both, when, on October 27, 2025, he boastfully forbade Sowore from entering Lagos, and again on November 3, 2025, when he recklessly and unlawfully declared him wanted.

These acts represent not only an abuse of office but a brazen assault on the Nigerian Constitution, particularly on Sowore’s fundamental rights to freedom of movement, dignity, and personal liberty, guaranteed under Sections 34, 35, and 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

Let the courts interpret the law, and let the devil be ashamed.



