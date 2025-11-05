Senator Natasha's Airport Antics And The Theatre Of Ristraction By Ken Harries Esq

In the solemn business of national representation, a senator’s foremost calling is to amplify the voices of their people, legislate with diligence, and defend the public trust through measured engagement. Yet Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, freshly returned from a six-month suspension, seems determined to turn her senatorial tenure into a one-woman reality show. Her latest instalment, a live-streamed confrontation with immigration officers at the Abuja airport, would have been laughable if it were not such a national embarrassment. Nigerians are left wondering: is the senator for Kogi Central now auditioning for the role of a roving diplomat, or is she simply addicted to the thrill of the trending page?

The people of Kogi Central have already endured half a year of silence in the Senate, an involuntary punishment imposed by their representative’s own previous confrontations. That absence alone was costly. But rather than return with quiet purpose and renewed focus, Senator Natasha re-emerged like an actress desperate to reclaim the spotlight.

What should have been a routine airport check on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, turned into a fully choreographed spectacle, complete with emotional close-ups, selective narration, and the familiar undertone of self-victimisation. This was not governance; it was pure theatre, crafted for likes, retweets, and short-term sympathy from an audience forever in search of the next trending video.

It would have been forgivable if this were the only episode, but beneath the noise lies a more corrosive narrative. Those familiar with the inner workings of the Senate confirm that behind the scenes, delicate negotiations were underway to rebuild bridges. Influential figures, alarmed by the cycle of hostility and public brawling, had opened quiet back channels to help Senator Natasha reintegrate into the Senate family and disentangle her outstanding issues. Such diplomatic rehabilitation requires patience, tact, and an understanding of timing. But in her rush to play the heroine in her own story, she may well have detonated the entire process with a livestream.

That impulsive act did more than attract public attention; it could very well have sabotaged private efforts at reconciliation altogether. By turning what could have been a discreet dialogue into a noisy spectacle, she signalled to allies and adversaries alike that discretion is not in her vocabulary. One senior observer quipped that engaging her politically is like trying to hold a private meeting in a market square. Every moment becomes a performance; every silence is an invitation for drama. In the world of governance, that is a fatal flaw.

Her behaviour betrays a deeper malaise: a craving for digital validation that outweighs any hunger for legislative accomplishment. It is an addiction to applause without achievement. In the psychology of power, this is a dangerous stage, when the pursuit of relevance overtakes the pursuit of results. It is the kind of political juvenilia that alienates allies and exhausts goodwill.

The principle of qui fruit iure, alterius non debet laedi; that one who enjoys a right should not be injured by another’s act, captures the injustice now suffered by the constituents of Kogi Central. The people have the right to serious, stable representation, yet their senator continues to trade substance for spectacle. There is also damnum sine injuria, a loss without legal wrong. For while her passport was promptly returned, the true damage lies in her constituency’s loss of confidence. Their representative seems to prioritise personal publicity over public purpose, and in that, there is real injury to the spirit of service.

In mature democracies, a returning legislator would treat suspension as a sobering lesson, a reminder that humility often wins where braggadocio fails. A British MP or Canadian senator in such a position would use the moment to reflect on personal conduct, rebuild credibility, reconnect with constituents, and demonstrate the humility that follows hard lessons. But Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan appears to mistake constant noise for courage. Her actions suggest not reformist zeal but performative confusion, an unfortunate habit of mistaking movement for progress.

She now stands at a defining crossroads. She can choose maturity over melodrama, wisdom over whining, and re-enter the Senate chamber with the dignity her office deserves. She can heed the quiet counsel of those who still see potential in her and redirect her undeniable energy towards committee work, constituency projects, and national debate. That path may lack the instant thrill of a viral clip, but it offers the solid respect that endures beyond social media cycles.

Or, she can persist on the present road, mistaking online traction for political traction, and treating the grave art of governance as her personal vlog. She can continue to perform like a young adult content creator, amplifying every emotion, dramatising every interaction, and scripting every encounter for maximum digital engagement but minimal public impact. It may be entertaining, yes, but it is also embarrassing. Worse, the audience for whom she performs can be incredibly fickle and will eventually tire of her antics.

The people of Kogi Central deserve a workhorse, not a showhorse. The Senate of the Federal Republic is a chamber of law, not a theatre of the absurd. Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan must decide whether she will finally act like a lawmaker or remain trapped in the endless loop of self-inflicted spectacle. For if this continues, her legacy may not be one of service or reform, but that of a politician who was always online, always aggrieved, always in front of the camera performing, yet never truly on the job. And what a grand pity that would be.

• Ken Harries Esq is an Abuja-based Development Communication Specialist.