Alleged Drug Dealings: Court Orders Unterim Forfeiture Of Pretty Mike’s Nightclub

Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the property belonging to prominent socialite and entertainer Pretty Mike, following claims that the premises were being used for drug storage and distribution.

The judge gave the order on Tuesday, November 4, after hearing an ex-parte application submitted by NDLEA counsel, Buhari Abdulahi.

The NDLEA in its filings alleged that the building, located at No. 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, and known as Proxy Lagos Night Club, was being used as a storage and distribution hub for 169 cylinders (384.662 kilogrammes) of nitrous oxide (also known as laughing gas) and 200 grammes of Cannabis Sativa.

According to the NDLEA, the nightclub is owned by Mike Nwalie (Pretty Mike) and Joachim Hillary, who purportedly used the premises as a base to prepare for a “large-scale drug party.”

Abdulahi, while moving the motion dated October 27, 2025, urged the court to grant an order for the interim forfeiture of the nightclub to the Federal Government, describing it as an “instrumentality of crime” under the NDLEA Act.

He argued that the order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the property during the ongoing probe, adding that no party would be unduly prejudiced by the court’s decision.

The Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Nasiru Garba Bungudu, said the NDLEA disclosed that the agency had received credible intelligence in October 2025 about preparations for a major drug event at the nightclub. Acting on the tip-off, NDLEA operatives from the Lagos Strategic Command stormed the location on October 26, 2025, at about midnight. The agency said during the operation, officers reportedly recovered 169 cylinders of nitrous oxide and 200 grams of cannabis, while more than 200 persons, including the two respondents, were arrested.

The affidavit also alleged that the nightclub had a history of drug-related activities carried out with the knowledge and consent of its owner.