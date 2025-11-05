Agege LG Chairman, Tunde Azeez Resigns Over Health Challenges,Paves Way For Lagos House Speaker's Son

The Chairman of Agege Local Government, Hon. Tunde Azeez, commonly known as Disco, has resigned from office, citing health challenges that have affected his ability to effectively discharge his duties.





The Legislative Arm of the council confirmed Azeez’s resignation after receiving and reading a letter to that effect. His resignation, tendered on health grounds, was unanimously accepted by the lawmakers, with the resolution taking immediate effect.





The council emphasized that the development highlights the importance of prioritizing personal health and well-being while maintaining the integrity of governance.





Following the acceptance of his resignation, the House unanimously approved Hon. AbdulGaniyu Vinod Obasa as the substantive Chairman of Agege Local Government.





The lawmakers noted that Vinod’s appointment reflects the council’s commitment to seamless leadership transition, stability, and continued service delivery to residents of the area.





Vinod is the son of the current speaker of the tate House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.