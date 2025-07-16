Alleged N6.9bn Fraud: EFCC To Appeal Ayo Fayose’s Acquittal

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Sequel to the judgment of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos  on Wednesday,  July 16, 2025,  acquitting and discharging a former Governor of Ekiti State,  Mr. Ayo Fayose from an alleged money laundering case preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,  the Commission wishes to state that it is already studying the ruling  and preparing  for an appeal.

The former governor was re-arraigned  on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, alongside  Spotless Investment Limited on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and stealing to the tune of N6.9bn ( Six Billion Nine Hundred Naira).

 The EFCC reaffirms its commitment to the rule of law as it briefs its counsel to appeal the judgment.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال