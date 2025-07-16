Alleged N6.9bn Fraud: EFCC To Appeal Ayo Fayose’s Acquittal

Sequel to the judgment of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, acquitting and discharging a former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose from an alleged money laundering case preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Commission wishes to state that it is already studying the ruling and preparing for an appeal.

The former governor was re-arraigned on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, alongside Spotless Investment Limited on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and stealing to the tune of N6.9bn ( Six Billion Nine Hundred Naira).

The EFCC reaffirms its commitment to the rule of law as it briefs its counsel to appeal the judgment.