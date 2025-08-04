Lagos Lists 176 Illegal Estates , Gives 21-day Ultimatum

The Lagos State Government has identified 176 illegal estate developments, predominantly located in the Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, and Epe axis of the state, and has given them a 21-day ultimatum to process their layout approvals.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mukaila Sanusi.

The statement read, “These estates, deemed illegal due to their failure to obtain layout approvals from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, were listed in a document published by the Ministry on Monday.”

According to the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Oluwole Sotire, the illegal estates compromised the sustainable development ethos and the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda of the Lagos State Government by operating without approved layouts.

He said, “The identified illegal estates include Adron Homes, Elerangbe; Aina Gold Estate, Okun-Folu; Diamond Estate, Eputu; Prime Water View Garden, Ikate Elegushi; and Royal View Estate, Ikota, among others.

“The Permanent Secretary has given the owners of these estates 21 days to submit the necessary documents to his office in the Ministry of Planning and Urban Development, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, to process their layout approvals.

“That exercise is a routine function of the Ministry, in line with its mandate to regulate the development of public and private estates in Lagos State by processing and granting layout approvals to foster a functional, organised, orderly, and resilient smart city, as encapsulated in the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda of the Lagos State Government.”

He also emphasised the importance of all developers and real estate practitioners registering with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, which is responsible for regulating, coordinating, and monitoring real estate practitioners in the sector.

