How 400-level OAU Medical Student Died Moments To Exam

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, has been thrown into mourning after a 400-level medical student identified as Adewole Emmanuel, d!ed after reportedly collapsing moments before his final session examination.

Emmanuel’s death was announced in a statement released by the Ife University Medical Students Association (IFUMSA)on Thursday, April 22.

“Under the cover of dark clouds, we write to you with the heaviest of hearts to inform you of the passing of one of our own, an integral part of the association and a solid pillar of his class,” the statement reads.

The association described the deceased as “a colleague, friend, roommate, and a Part 4 medical student with an undeniably bright future until the time of his passing”.

“This incident is not only sad, but crucially painful as we lost a rising star and a loving member of the IFUMSA family. In honoring his dearest memories, we kindly ask the general public to do without speculations and respect the privacy of the family during this vulnerable period.”

A fellow medical student @to37867_toyyib who mourned the deceased on his X handle, alleged that the ambulance brought in when the deceased collapsed had no stretcher nor oxygen.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.