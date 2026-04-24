Alleged ₦80.2bn Kogi Fraud: Witness Links Multiple Cash Deposits, Dollar Conversions To Yahaya Bello’s Associate

The trial of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello, continued on Thursday, April 23, 2026, before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, with a prosecution witness narrating how huge cash lodgments were converted to dollars and handed over to a key associate.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Bello on an alleged money laundering amounting to ₦80,246,470,088.88.

Testifying, the witness, Jamilu Abdullahi, a Bureau de Change operator and Prosecution Witness 12, PW12, while being led in evidence by prosecuting counsel, Kemi Pinheiro SAN, told the court that several cash deposits were made on different dates into the account of E-Traders International Limited by one Abba Adaudu.

“Yes, my lord, there are more cash deposit transactions on different days into E-Traders International Limited,” the witness stated when asked to confirm whether such deposits extended beyond previously identified dates.

Referring to Exhibit 33(6), Abdullahi confirmed that there were cash inflows on March 10 and 11, 2022, but clarified discrepancies in the names of depositors appearing on the transaction records.

“My lord, I need to explain that the names indicated in the cash deposits—Abdullahi Jamilu, Jamil Abdullahi, and Jamilu Abdullahi—were used as narration. However, I was not the one who made the cash deposits at the Lokoja branch,” he said.

The witness further identified Abba Adaudu as the depositor in transactions dated October 8 and 11, 2021, maintaining that all dealings were conducted directly with him.

“Abba Adaudu, my lord. In all these transactions, I dealt with Abba Adaudu,” he said.

Abdullahi disclosed that upon receiving the cash lodgment, he converted the naira sums into United States dollars and handed them over to Adaudu.

“I converted them into US dollars and handed them over to Abba Adaudu,” he said.

While examining Exhibit 37, relating to Kunfayakun Global Limited—his company—the witness confirmed receiving ₦100 million and ₦400 million on December 15 and 17, 2021 respectively, from a firm identified as Keyless Nature Limited, which he said belonged to Adaudu.

“The transfers were for dollar purchase. Upon receipt, we agreed on the rate, I converted the funds and handed the dollars over to Abba Adaudu,” he explained.

The witness further testified that on February 18, 2022, he received ₦600 million in six tranches into the account of Ejadams Essence Limited, also allegedly linked to Adaudu, for the purpose of purchasing dollars. Additionally, he confirmed receiving ₦325 million on February 21, 2022, via RTGS for the same purpose.

According to him, the physical handover of the dollars took place either at his office or that of Adaudu, located in Area 8, Abuja.

“What I can recall is that he always comes to my office to pick up the dollars, my lord,” he said.

Proceedings were, however, briefly stalled following an objection by defence counsel, J. B. Daudu SAN, who argued that the prosecution was attempting to contradict the witness without first declaring him hostile.

“If the witness wants to contradict himself, he should be declared a hostile witness,” Daudu submitted.

In response, Pinheiro maintained that the witness had been consistent in his testimony, noting that his recollection of events spanning several years could not be construed as contradiction.

“The witness was very unequivocal and unambiguous… His statement reflects his recollection of transactions that occurred about five years ago,” he argued, citing relevant provisions of the Evidence Act.

After listening to arguments from both parties, Justice Nwite adjourned the matter till April 24, 2026, for ruling on the objection and continuation of trial.