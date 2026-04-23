Wike Waives C-of-O Fees For Nigerian Law School, To Build Additional Staff Quarters, New Auditorium





​The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has granted an immediate waiver of fees for the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the Nigerian Law School’s Abuja campus in Bwari.

​Speaking during a meeting with the school’s management in Abuja, Wike also declared an "emergency" on the construction of staff quarters and other critical infrastructure to enhance the institution's learning environment.

​Responding to an appeal from the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Dr. Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote, Wike expressed surprise that the institution had operated without a C of O since moving to Bwari.

He described the lack of official documentation for government institutions as a trend that his administration is actively correcting.

The Minister directed the Director of Lands to waive all processing fees for the school's C of O, and issued a firm directive to ensure the document is processed and ready within one week.

​ He noted that regularizing the land is essential to move the school from what he colloquially termed an "illegal session" to rightful ownership.

​Beyond land matters, the Minister committed the FCT Administration (FCTA) to several high-priority projects aimed at resolving overcrowding and improving staff efficiency.

​Wike announced that 10 staff quarters have already been completed and will be commissioned as part of the President’s third anniversary.

He further pledged to construct an additional 10 units using existing prototypes to save on design costs.

According to him, work is progressing on two new hostels—one for male students and one for female students—to alleviate overcrowding.

​The Minister confirmed he has approved the budget for a new auditorium and questioned why the contractor had not yet moved to the site.

​ To modernize administrative functions, Wike directed the school to liaise with the FCTA General Counsel, to explore digitization solutions similar to ongoing efforts at the FCT High Court.

​ Wike emphasized that these interventions are part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's broader agenda to support legal education and the judiciary.

He noted that the President is currently constructing "presidential apartments" for judges to ensure their security, welfare, and autonomy.

​"Anything we can do to help our children, we are willing to do that," Wike stated, adding that the staff quarters must be treated as an emergency project to ensure rapid delivery.

​Earlier, Dr. Odusote congratulated the Minister on his appointment and praised the visible infrastructure developments across the FCT, while highlighting the specific challenges of disrepair and infrastructure deficits facing the Law School.